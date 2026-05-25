Memorial Day weather in South Florida to be warm, humid ahead of rising rain chances later this week

It's going to be warm and breezy this Memorial Day in South Florida to honor our heroes.

Scattered showers were moving in on the breeze on Monday morning as we woke up to temperatures in the low to mid-80s.

High temperatures will climb into the upper 80s on Monday afternoon, and it will feel like the mid- to upper 90s when you factor in the humidity.

The Memorial Day forecast in South Florida on May 25, 2026. CBS News Miami

It will also be downright windy at times with gusts as high as 25 to 30 mph.

The CBS Miami Next Weather team is also monitoring two fires on Monday.

This graphic shows information about two wildfires in South Florida on Monday, May 25, 2026. CBS News Miami

The Mile Marker 44 Fire in western Broward County near I-75 and Mile Marker 44 has burned over 1,200 acres and is 60% contained.

The Boystown Fire in Miami-Dade County near the Miami Executive Airport has burned around 24 acres and is under control.

The wind out of the east and southeast will help steer smoke towards the west today. The air quality is good across South Florida for now.

The beach forecast in South Florida on Memorial Day, May 25, 2026. CBS News Miami

That strong onshore wind will also lead to a dangerous high risk of rip currents along the Atlantic beaches. It is not safe to go swimming in the ocean today.

The UV index is extreme.

The boating forecast in South Florida on Memorial Day, May 25, 2026. CBS News Miami

Small craft should exercise caution over the Atlantic waters and the Keys waters.

Tomorrow we stay warm and breezy as high temperatures rise to near 90 degrees. Spotty showers will be possible on the breeze.

The chance of rain rises mid- to late week as moisture moves in and leads to more widespread showers and storms. Some heavy downpours will be possible.

We remain unsettled through the weekend with scattered storms around.