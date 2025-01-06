South Florida life coach offers tips for making New Year's resolutions happen

South Florida life coach offers tips on how to tackle your new year resolutions

MIAMI - New Year's resolutions can be an uphill battle, but they don't have to be.

According to a recent survey by Casino.ca, 55% of Floridians failed to meet last year's resolution. Furthermore, on average they abandoned that resolution after 72 days.

Local life coach and business owner Jolie Glassman said the failure does not have to be inevitable. As the owner of South Beach Boxing, in Miami Beach, she uses lessons learned from the sport to push her clients to knock out their goals like champs. Clients like Adriana Fladmo.

"She gave me so much confidence," said Fladmo.

It's the confidence Fladmo needed to improve her overall fitness. One thing she found at South Beach Boxing was there was always someone in her corner, mainly Glassman, to make sure she was sticking to the plan.

"She was always texting me, making sure I'm coming making sure I'm alright," said Fladmo.

Glassman said finding someone to help with accountability is essential regardless of the goal at hand.

"Anyone, I mean your mailman, tell your mailman, 'The next time you see me, ask me if I ate my fruit and veggies,' so that you put it out there and someone is holding you accountable," said Glassman.

One common mistake Glassman sees on journeys to change is a reliance on motivation and not discipline.

"A lot of people are like 'Yay! January first. I'm so motivated.' And then what happens when the motivation dies?" she said.

Instead of throwing in the towel, Glassman preaches, do the thing you've committed to anyway. Planning around the resolution you've committed to is also key.

"I always say your tomorrow starts today because if you don't plan today, your tomorrow is screwed up," she said.

For Fladmo, that meant making changes to her daily routine to give her the energy she needed to bring it in class.

"Not drinking anymore. Not going out late. Not sleeping late," said Fladmo.

Fladmo said the changes have been worth it. She said she's feeling more fit than ever months into her training and is ready to take a jab at a new challenge.

"Now I would like to start sparring that would be the new goal," she said.

Glassman said before one commits to making a change or setting a goal, they should ask themselves why they are picking this resolution. That will help give them clarity when they're feeling like they might give up.