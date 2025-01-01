Can you actually keep your New Year's resolution? It depends.

What's the secret to keeping your New Year's resolution? Starting small

BOSTON - Whether it's cutting caffeine or alcohol or getting into shape, improving our health tops the list of New Year's resolutions Bostonians may or may not keep.

Making a resolution for the new year

For Healthworks regular Monica, going to the gym each morning is a chance to gossip with friends while running. "I found a family here. I have my girlfriends. They motivate me every day to come and work out," said Monica.

Now going to the gym is a routine that's part of her life.

"So we've been trying to actually make ourselves lift heavier. We never used to do that because lifting heavy is scary," she said.

Every January 1, Monica said she watches new faces flood the gym.

"The gym gets really packed during the month of January," she said.

Liquor stores notice a change in patterns, too.

"A lot of people don't want to drink all the calories," said Boston Liquors employee Alexis. He said buyers lean towards the non-alcoholic section in the new year.

Why don't resolutions work?

According to the Pew Research Center in 2024, 13 percent of people dropped their resolutions by the end of January. Experts say by the end of February, almost everyone gives up.

"We know that 80% of people don't stick with their resolutions beyond February," said Chief of Inpatient Psychiatry at Tufts Medica Center Dr. Michelle Diblasi. She suggests starting small if you want to stick with your resolutions.

"Try to pick really achievable goals... And also to give themselves a lot of positive reinforcement along the way. It's not going to be easy. The other thing I remind people of is not to give up," said Diblasi.

Others say it's easier if you're not doing it alone.

"We love seeing people come in with their friends and family," said Healthworks Fitness Director Grace Powell. She said membership to the gym increases at the start of the new year. She agrees that those determined to make a change should take it slow.

"We're super excited to see people making resolutions around moving better, feeling better," Powell said.