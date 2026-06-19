South Florida legislator skeptical of Cuba's economic reforms as Havana opens door to private investment

South Florida Republican Congresswoman Maria Elvira Salazar is expressing skepticism over the Cuban government's announcement of sweeping economic reforms that would open key sectors of the island's economy to private and foreign investment.

Speaking at the iconic Versailles Restaurant in Little Havana, Salazar dismissed the reforms as a last-ditch effort by Cuba's communist leadership to attract international financial support amid growing economic pressures.

"We know that they're just trying to send the last messages to the rest of the international community to come and help them and bail them out," Salazar said.

The Cuban government this week approved a package of 176 economic reforms that would significantly alter parts of the socialist model that has governed the island for more than six decades. The measures would open sectors such as banking, energy, and real estate development to private capital and foreign companies.

During an emergency session of Cuba's National Assembly of People's Power on Thursday, Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz outlined the reforms, which would also permit the sale of state-owned properties to domestic and foreign entities, including Cubans living abroad.

Salazar argued that the reforms do not address the fundamental political issues facing the island.

"The only thing that the Castros need to understand is that their time is up," she said. "It would be best for their families and for the Cuban people for them to negotiate with the United States, with the White House, their exit."

The reforms would also allow for the arrival of international fast-food franchises and other private business ventures, but some experts question whether the changes will be enough to attract meaningful investment.

"You don't know if this is actually going to be a long-term opening or a long-term reform," said Daniel Pedreira, a professor who studies Cuban politics at Florida International University.

Pedreira noted that potential investors still face significant uncertainty because Cuba lacks a well-established legal framework to protect private investments.

"There's a lot of uncertainty still. It's all on paper. It's all words now," he said.

Pedreira added that the announcement may be driven in part by growing pressure from Washington.

"I think this is a desperate last-minute attempt to face U.S. pressure from the Trump administration," he said.

South Florida Cuban-American leaders also questioned whether the reforms would have a meaningful impact on the island's struggling economy.

"These are too little, too late," said Ramon Saul Sanchez. "There is no legal framework in Cuba, and the infrastructure is so damaged that the incentive for outsiders to invest in Cuba is not there."

The Trump administration has already begun responding to the announcement. Vice President JD Vance signaled that future relations between Washington and Havana could depend on how Cuban leaders implement the reforms.

"If they make smart decisions, we're going to have a better relationship with the island," Vance said.