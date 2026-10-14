South Florida influencers take on political issues, measures as expert urges clearer disclosure rules

Social media influencers are increasingly using their platforms to discuss political issues and ballot measures, a trend that is reaching South Florida as election season intensifies.

For voters scrolling through Instagram, TikTok, and other platforms, distinguishing between independent commentary and paid political advertising is becoming increasingly difficult.

Pascal Okoh, a South Florida creator known online as @directedbyjunior, built his following highlighting local restaurants, attractions, and community hotspots. Recently, he expanded his content to cover local political issues and ballot initiatives.

"People will watch me for what I do, who I am," Okoh said. "I'm not here to choose a side. It's more just bringing information out to people."

Okoh said he feels a responsibility to share information with his audience when issues affect their communities.

"With my platform, my page, it would be an injustice to not get that word out there," he said.

One of his recent videos explaining a beach zoning vote in Hollywood received nearly 400,000 views.

As creators take on political topics, questions often surface about whether influencers are being compensated. When asked whether he had been paid to make political videos, Okoh said, "Absolutely not."

However, political experts say the growing role of influencers in campaigns raises important concerns.

"Influencers are putting their reach to work on campaigns. Some, like me, question it," said Christian Ulvert, a longtime political consultant and analyst.

Ulvert believes disclosure rules for online political content may need to evolve as technology changes.

"I think it's time our legislators look at updating the rules," Ulvert said. "As a voter, I want to know if I'm being influenced, if it's authentic and organic, or if it's because that person is being paid."

Beyond sponsorship questions, Ulvert warned that algorithms can reinforce existing beliefs by serving users repetitive content.

"If we just create echo chambers without the validity behind it and authenticity of information, it does hurt societal norms in a very big way," Ulvert said.

To ensure accuracy, Okoh said he researches his topics and consults local experts before sharing videos online.

"Be very careful. Do your research. Ask around to see what's really going on before you put a video out there," Okoh said.

As voters prepare for upcoming elections, Ulvert recommends consuming news from multiple sources—including traditional news outlets—and discussing political information directly with friends, family, and community members.