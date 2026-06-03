South Florida immigration courts abruptly accelerating hearings, leaving many immigrants extremely anxious

Immigration courts in South Florida appear to be accelerating the scheduling of hearings, a move that is creating fear and uncertainty among many immigrants and their attorneys.

The hearings, known as "master calendar hearings," are often an immigrant's first appearance before an immigration judge and can determine the future of their case to remain in the United States.

At the immigration court in downtown Miami, immigrants and attorneys told CBS News Miami they have recently received notices moving their court dates up by months—and in some cases, years.

Rodrigo Sodre, a Brazilian man seeking political asylum, said his hearing had originally been scheduled for later this year but was unexpectedly pushed forward.

"It's complicated," Sodre said. When asked if he was scared, he responded: "Yeah… a lot". He added in Spanish that "They called me here four months earlier".

Roselyn Ferrer said her aunt's immigration hearing was originally scheduled for 2028 but was suddenly moved to next week.

"They only told me they are pushing forward cases, but they didn't say why," Ferrer said in Spanish outside the downtown Miami immigration court.

Immigration attorney Morella Aguado said the accelerated scheduling is placing enormous pressure on both immigrants and legal teams trying to prepare cases.

"The less time that you have to prepare a case, the more likely that you're going to lose that case," Aguado said.

Aguado noted that attorneys are now being forced to ask judges for continuances because they do not have enough time to properly prepare.

"I don't think that's smart because doing that is going to make you request a continuance and ask the judge for more time," she said.

When asked whether the federal government was directing the changes, Aguado explained that the courts themselves are rescheduling the hearings.

"The hearings are being scheduled by the courts; it's not just the government, but obviously the government is pushing and opposing any continuance that we're requesting," she said.

The expedited schedule is also raising fears of detention. Aguado said many immigrants fear not only losing their cases but also being detained during court appearances.

"They're scared, not only to show up to court because they think they're going to lose the case, but also to show up to court because they're afraid they're going to be detained that day," Aguado said.

One woman, who asked not to be identified because she fears retaliation, said her hearing was originally scheduled for October 2028. She was recently notified she must now appear before a Miami immigration judge next September.

"Of course I'm scared," she said in Spanish. She added she was informed another judge would now oversee her case, but was not given a detailed explanation for the sudden change.

CBS News Miami reached out to the Executive Office for Immigration Review (EOIR), the agency within the Department of Justice that oversees immigration courts.

In a statement, the agency said in part: "EOIR prioritizes the timely completion of all cases... and makes scheduling adjustments as needed to ensure cases do not languish... As it continues to add new immigration judges, EOIR will continue to make scheduling adjustments to ensure all cases are handled in a timely and lawful manner".