South Florida homeowners have mixed feelings over the state's property tax proposal

South Florida homeowners are split over a proposed ballot measure that could lower or even eliminate property taxes, with some welcoming the financial relief and others worried about the impact on local services.

The proposal, which voters will decide in November, would increase the homestead exemption and reduce taxable home values. Supporters say the change would ease financial strain as living costs rise, particularly for seniors on fixed incomes.

Alberto Rovira, 74, who has owned his home since 1983, said the measure could provide critical relief. Rovira argued that seniors should see even deeper cuts.

"You know, for older people, they should take that tax away," Rovira said. "They should go hunting for money somewhere else".

Other homeowners echoed that sentiment, saying higher exemptions could help stabilize household budgets.

"Because it's going to help us with our budget and our style of living," said homeowner Ana Perez Fernandez.

But the proposal has also raised concerns about how local governments would replace lost revenue used to fund essential services such as police, parks, and community programs.

According to the Broward County property appraiser, recent changes approved by the state Legislature could cost the county nearly $195 million in the first year alone if the exemption rises to $150,000. The exemption would increase to $250,000 in the second year.

Some residents say maintaining funding for public services must remain a priority.

"We need to have money for the community, so we need to have the tax from everyone," said homeowner Tom Nguyen. "It needs to be equal".

Programs funded by property taxes could also be affected. The Children's Trust in Miami-Dade County said it expects to lose more than $28 million by the second year if the measure passes. The voter-approved program supports initiatives such as summer camps and wellness screenings for children.

With months to go before the election, many voters say they still have questions about how the changes would be implemented and whether the tradeoffs are worth it.

"How are they going to budget that, to see if it's worth it overall?" Perez Fernandez said.

Despite the uncertainty, some homeowners say the rising cost of living leaves them with little choice but to support the measure.

"I have to vote for it," Rovira said.

The proposal will require at least 60% voter approval to pass in November.