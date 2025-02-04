South Florida group mentors, supports young women to help them succeed in life

MIAMI - What started as a dance group transformed into an organization impacting the lives of thousands of young girls.

XtraOrdinary Ladies was founded with the goal of changing the world one girl at a time. It started with one girl and one mentor.

"I realized what mentoring meant to me in my younger years," said Ronisha Robinson, founder of XtraOrdinary Ladies.

Robinson said at that point she understood she had a calling.

"I believe that all young ladies should have a cheerleader in their corner that's pushing them on to do better and bigger things in their life," Robinson said.

That's what she's done for the roughly 2,000 girls that have gone through the program.

"She kind of reminds me of a second mother that I can just go to and tell her everything, just some things I couldn't tell my mother," said XOL mentee Taylor. "I have just been a better version of myself that I didn't think I could be."

The organization meets every third Saturday of the month, mentoring young women in South Florida. Each year, XOL hosts a conference where over 100 girls hear from speakers, attend workshops and receive mentoring

"I've learned how to speak in public, how to write, right now we're learning about budgeting and I've already learned a lot," said XOL mentee Sarai.

"I also learned about hygiene, how to treat your body," said XOL mentee Kimora Johnson.

From becoming doctors to future lawyers, XOL is shaping the future.

"I always said that XOL is not about me being rich, it's not about having all the money in the world, but it's about me touching the girls, making sure that they succeed in life, making sure that they're able to reach their full potential," Robinson said.

"We've been able to give over $13,000 to our girls in the form of book scholarships, actual money, and last year we were even able to give away stipends from Spirit Airlines for girls to be able to travel back and forth to school," said Marcella Mapp, vice president of Xtra Ordinary Ladies.

The lessons go beyond the classroom and what's being taught at home. Parents are seeing those teachings working in real time.

"She sees that, okay what mom is telling me inside, there's some evidence or proof that it's actually true," said Shatoria Means whose daughters participate in XOL.

"I want my girls to realize you have a community behind you, you have people that love you, and people that are going to support you and be down with you no matter how far you fall," Robinson said.

