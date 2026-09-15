Gas tops $4 a gallon across South Florida with no relief in sight, forcing drivers to change routines,AAA says

Gasoline prices are soaring across South Florida, fueling widespread frustration among drivers as unleaded fuel tops $4 a gallon with no immediate relief in sight.

In Fort Lauderdale, gas is averaging $4.16 a gallon, while Miami drivers are seeing averages of $4.13 a gallon. The steep surge is forcing local residents to adjust their daily travel routines.

"Prices are at a point where at least half of drivers are making changes - shorter trips, combining errands, and carpooling," said Mark Jenkins, a spokesman for AAA.

For area motorists, filling up has become a major financial burden. Kyle Martinez spent more than $65 to fill his SUV. "They'll get us while they can get us," Martinez said. Meanwhile, a local pet groomer paid $90 to top off his generators and fuel tank.

Bargains remain scarce, forcing drivers to search around town for lower rates. CBS Miami spotted regular gas selling for $3.99 a gallon at a Rocket station on Federal Highway in Dania Beach. However, at the Costco in Davie - typically a lower-cost option - regular gas was selling for $4.03 a gallon and premium for $4.54 a gallon on Tuesday.

Diesel fuel is also reaching record highs, selling for about $6.50 a gallon at a Davie truck stop. One commercial truck driver reported that filling a 200-gallon tank now costs between $1,200 and $1,500.

The high cost of commercial fuel is expected to impact consumers broadly. "A lot of businesses have trucks - they use diesel - when diesel is more, it will cost you more," Jenkins said, noting that increased transport expenses will drive up prices on consumer items ranging from food to clothing.

Commuters seeking alternative transit options between Fort Lauderdale and Miami face varying monthly costs. Driving currently costs between $173 and $200 a month depending on rush-hour conditions. By comparison, a monthly pass for Tri-Rail costs $110 plus connector costs, while Brightline charges nearly $500 a month plus parking.

With crude oil trading above $100 a barrel, market experts warn that price volatility will persist. "We don't know what to expect weekly or monthly," Jenkins said.