Miami Heat helps first-time voters in South Florida ring their civic duty with unforgettable experience

MIAMI — Do you remember the first time you voted? You may or may not, but for hundreds of Miami-Dade County Public School students, voting for the first time is a day they will never forget.

Walking to the beat of the drums and with the Miami Heat's mascot Burnie leading the pack, hundreds of MDCPS students made their way over to vote for the very first time at Miami-Dade College North Campus on Thursday.

"Every vote counts, so I think it's really important that we come out here and vote and especially because I think our generation is very influenced by social media and we kind of have a ground knowledge of everything that's going on," said student and first-time voter Trinity Cintron.

The Miami Heat, along with the Miami-Dade County Elections Department and MDC North, teamed up for the big event. They wanted to make sure that all the students had a memorable experience voting for the very first time.

"We're trying to get them in their comfort zone trying to let them understand you are important and I think that's what matters," said former Miami Heat player Glen Rice.

And all the students know they matter that is why they made sure to come out and rock the vote and send a message to all the other first-time voters.

"Definitely vote all our votes matter and we need to make a change," said another student and first-time voter Jorge Hernandez. "This is a country we're going to live in and we have to decide who's going to run it and how we're gonna live in it."

It was a day the students will never forget especially with all this celebration. Keep in mind: Early voting for Monroe County ends Saturday, Nov. 2, and Sunday, Nov. 3, for Miami-Dade and Broward Counties.