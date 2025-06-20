Watch CBS News
South Florida firefighter arrested on child pornography charges, officials say

Mauricio Maldonado
A 51-year-old Boca Raton firefighter, who is a Miami-Dade resident, is facing charges of possessing child sexual abuse material, according to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office.

Alejandro Fernandez Callegari was arrested Thursday in Miami-Dade County.  

Cyber tip leads to investigation

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a cyber tip reporting a user uploading multiple files containing child sexual abuse material, deputies said.

Legal processes confirmed Fernandez as the owner and user of the reported account, authorities said.

Details of charges

Authorities said Fernandez uploaded explicit images of children, according to the arrest report.

On June 19, 2025, detectives responded to Fernandez's address, where he invoked his right to counsel and was transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Facility without incident, authorities said.

Boca Raton responds

The City of Boca Raton placed Fernandez on administrative leave following his arrest, according to a statement from the Boca Raton Fire Department.

The city stated that the allegations do not reflect its values or standards and declined further comment due to the active criminal investigation.

