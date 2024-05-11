South Florida "feels like" temps to hit triple digits, here's what you should be doing

MIAMI - The official start of summer is a little more than a month away, we're getting an early taste in South Florida.

Saturday will be the hottest day of the week with a forecast high of 95 in Miami. The current record is 96 set back in 2008. When you factor in the humidity, it will feel like 95 to 105 degrees. The normal high temp is 85 degrees.

On Sunday, a front will come through and it will be a little cooler with a forecast high of 91 degrees.

Next week, we'll begin in the upper 80s to low 90s. By Wednesday, we'll be back in the mid-90s with "feels like" temps in the triple digits. The forecast high is 96 degrees. If it hits that, we would tie the record set back in 1995.

To deal with the heat, it's best to take precautions.

First of all, drink lots of water to stay hydrated. Avoid drinks that contain caffeine, high sugar content, and alcohol. During the hottest part of the day, find a cool, indoor space to wait it out if you can.

If you're planning to be outside, slow down, take breaks in a shaded or cool area, and drink cool fluids every hour. Wear clothing that is lightweight, light-colored, and loose-fitting. If you're outside, wear a hat and sunscreen to protect your face and scalp from harmful UV rays. Sunburn reduces your body's ability to dissipate heat.

It goes without saying, don't leave children and pets in unattended cars. If pets need to remain outdoors, make sure they have access to a cool, shaded area with plenty of water. For dog owners wanting to take their four-legged friends for a walk, it's important to remember the seven-second rule. Place your hand on the concrete for seven seconds. If it's too hot for you, it's too hot for your pet too.