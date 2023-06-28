Officials urge safety precautions during summer's extreme heat

MIAMI - According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 600 people in the United States are killed by extreme heat every year.

The CDC defines extreme heat as summertime temperatures that are much hotter and or humid than average.

As Americans face hotter and hotter temperatures, officials are urging people to take safety precautions, including staying hydrated, avoiding leaving pets and kids in cars unattended and finding cool, indoor spaces to wait out the heat.

If you feel lightheaded, confused, weak, or faint, seek medical attention immediately by calling 911. Drink plenty of fluids throughout the day, but avoid those that contain caffeine, high sugar content, and alcohol.

Avoid outdoor activities during the peak hours of the day. Limit outdoor activities to the early morning or evening hours.

If you must be outdoors, slow down, take breaks in a shaded or cool area, and drink cool fluids every hour.

Wear clothing that is lightweight, light-colored, and loose-fitting. If you're outside, wear a hat and sunscreen to protect your face and scalp from harmful UV rays.

Do not leave children or pets in cars. If you have pets, bring them indoors. If they need to remain outdoors, make sure they have access to a cool, shaded area with plenty of water. For dog owners wanting to take their four-legged friends for a walk, it's important to remember the seven-second rule. Place your hand on the concrete for seven seconds. If it's too hot for you, it's too hot for your pet too.

If you use a portable electric fan, don't point the fan's flow your if the room temperature is hotter than 90°F. The dry blowing air will dehydrate you faster.

Check on older, sick, or frail people who may need help dealing with the heat.

Eat light, cool, easy-to-digest foods such as fruit or salads. If you pack food, put it in a cooler or carry an ice pack. Don't leave it sitting in the sun. Meats and dairy products can spoil quickly in hot weather.

Do not take salt tablets unless specified by a physician.

Minimize direct exposure to the sun. Sunburn reduces your body's ability to dissipate heat.

Those particularly sensitive to heat such as children, infants, older adults (especially those who have preexisting diseases, take certain medications, living alone or with limited mobility), those with chronic medical conditions, and pregnant women should stay in the coolest available place.

Take a cool bath or shower and/or use a moist towel around your neck and head for cooling.

