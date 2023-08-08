Excessive heat triggers safety warnings for South Florida

MIAMI BEACH - On Tuesday, triple-digit heat indices triggered safety warnings from Key West to Deerfield Beach.

In Miami-Dade, outreach workers delivered bottled water and protection to vulnerable populations.

The weather also turned some tourists' plans inside out.

"As you can see I have a little bit of sunburn," Misty Gonzalez, a South Beach tourist from Houston said.

"We didn't look at the forecast, but when we did walk out it was so hot that we had to go back in the hotel," Sana Arabolu, a tourist from New Jersey visiting South Beach with two friends said.

"We turned the air conditioner up really high. It was bad."

Arabolu survived a heat stroke once in the past and felt vulnerable, she said.

So, her group chose to save their bike rides and sightseeing for cooler evening temperatures.

"The humidity is (worse in Houston)," Ivan Romero, another tourist from Houston said.

"So, it's not that bad in Miami Beach."

Gonzalez and Romero still focused on hydration between heavier drinks.

Across Biscayne Bay, City of Miami outreach workers delivered bottled water to vulnerable people camped along NW 17th Street.

"We've lost close to a dozen individuals that are homeless, unsheltered, on the streets that have died (since July 16th)," Ron Book, CEO of the Miami Dade Homeless Trust said.

Since a heatwave began that day, the trust has given away nearly 10,000 free bottles of water and drinks with electrolytes, Book said.

They've also carried nearly 100 people to cooling centers.

More than 190 people living on the streets have since decided to live in shelters.

That number is higher than Book has seen after any winter or tropical storm emergency in 30 years.

"I don't remember when we had 190 people prepared to stay long-term with us," Book said.

"That's a big deal. Now we (have) to hope. The heat wave (is) not over. You asked me what the differences are (between July and August so far): if you're outside, I don't care if you're going to a cooling center.

I don't care if you're getting hydration. You are getting the stink beat out of you if you will by the elements."

So as plenty of people posed for photos in the Art Deco District of Miami Beach, tourists welcomed evening relief from the heat.

The National Weather Service issued an Excessive Heat Watch for Monroe, Broward and Miami-Dade Counties for Wednesday between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.