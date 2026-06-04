New sanctions against Cuba "ramps up pressure" for the regime to "make certain concessions," South Florida expert says

A South Florida expert says the new round of sanctions the United States has imposed on top Cuban leaders and their family members is part of the Trump administration's tactic to pressure the island's government to negotiate. However, it comes as the Cuban people continue to face growing economic hardship.

The measures target President Miguel Díaz-Canel, along with his wife and stepson. Alejandro Castro Espín, the son of former leader Raúl Castro, is also named as is his own son. In addition, a travel agency, a mining company, and other entities linked to the Cuban government are now subject to restrictions.

President Donald Trump said the sanctions are not intended to accelerate the country's collapse, despite questions from reporters.

"No. We just want them to be a nicely run country that can feed its people," Trump said.

The move comes as Cuba faces ongoing challenges, including widespread power outages and shortages of basic goods.

Some analysts say the decision reflects growing frustration in Washington after recent diplomatic efforts, such as a CIA visit to the island and the federal indictment of Raul Castro, failed to produce a breakthrough with Cuban authorities.

"It's deciding to ramp up pressure in the hope that the Cuban regime will make certain concessions in negotiations," said Frank Mora, a professor of politics and international relations at Florida International University.

Mora cautioned that additional sanctions may not achieve their intended goals and could instead deepen the standoff.

"It can be counterproductive," he said. "You keep escalating, and you run out of options to continue trying to pressure the regime."

Cuban officials quickly condemned the announcement. In a post on X that led the country's national broadcast, Díaz-Canel said the sanctions reinforce long-standing U.S. restrictions and worsen tensions between the two nations. He described the policy as "political blindness" that will ultimately harm the Cuban people.

While tensions remain high, Mora said the likelihood of U.S. military action in Cuba remains low. Trump, however, made a remark Thursday suggesting U.S. forces could "stop by" Cuba after operations in Iran.