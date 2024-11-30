South Florida temperatures will reach into the upper 70s before cold front arrives

MIAMI -- Sunday will be another nice day to round out the weekend and kick off the Meteorological Winter!

Look for a similar day compared to what we had yesterday, with highs warming into the upper 70s under a partly sunny sky.

By Monday morning, lows will fall into the middle 50s for our inland metro areas, with upper 50s and low 60s across the coast. CBS News Miami

Changes arrive Sunday night as a cold front moves through, bringing a stronger batch of cool, dry air to the area.

Following the aforementioned front, very dry air will settle into the area.

CBS News Miami

The air will be so dry that even clouds won't be able to form for the start of the week. Expect wall-to-wall blue sky and sunshine Monday and Tuesday.

The clear sky will allow for plenty of radiational cooling overnight. Thus, Tuesday and Wednesday will be the chilliest mornings of the week!

Expect morning low temperatures in the 50s across the entire metropolitan area by Tuesday and Wednesday morning, with temperatures expected to fall into the low to middle 60s in the Keys.

After Wednesday, a gradual warming trend will resume, but the rain-free conditions will continue. Highs will rebound back to around 80 degrees by Friday afternoon.