Voters across generations come out to cast their ballots early in South Florida

Voters across generations come out to cast their ballots in South Florida

MIAMI — Early voting is well underway in South Florida as many voters begin to cast their ballots for the first time.

CBS News Miami caught up with many who may be generations apart but have one thing in common.

Yolanda Humphries from Mexico has been living in this country for more than 40 years but has never voted until now.

"So why, after all these years, did you decide this is a time that [you're] going to have to come out and vote?" CBS News Miami asked.

"This country it's in a position right now that it's very decisive," Humpries answered.

She, along with thousands of U.S. citizens, is making her voice heard for the first time and making it a family affair.

"You came with your son, so I'm sure it's a memorable experience," CBS News Miami said. "

"Yes, it is," said Humphries' son Joshua Hickey. "Not my first time."

"[Was] coming with your mom for the first time I'm sure it was a little emotional," CBS News Miami added.

"Yes it's a privilege to be able to bring her and have her vote," Hickey continued. "She's always wanted to."

But Humphries is not alone. She, along with many voters may be decades apart, but they all share one thing: Some are casting their ballots for the first time like Gabby Guerra, Natasha Silva and Camila Noa.

"How important is this election?" CBS News Miami asked.

"It's important for me as a woman and my family as Cuban immigrants," said Noa.

"I do think young people are gonna come out this year," added Guerra. "I'm a historian, and I hope America will be on the right side of history."

Despite of the generation gap, voters are out in droves and casting their early ballots for the 2024 election.

"I think voting is very important, especially now," Humpries said.

Early voting in Monroe County ends on Saturday, Nov. 2, and in Broward and Miami-Dade Counties on Sunday, Nov. 3.