Cold front will bring South Florida sweater weather over weekend

MIAMI - The CBS Miami NEXT Weather team is tracking two cold fronts that will bring brisk temperatures to South Florida over the next several days.

The first front is set to move in on Friday and will lead to cool lows this weekend. The second front will sweep in early next week and usher in the coldest air of the season so far. Get ready for a rollercoaster ride of temperatures through next week.

It was already a little cooler on Friday morning with temperatures in the low 60s and upper 50s. It will be mostly sunny and dry in the afternoon with seasonable highs in the upper 70s.

The cold front moving through on Friday will cause temperatures to dip into the low 50s. It will be a chilly start to Saturday morning and then highs will remain cool in the low 70s with bright, sunny skies.

Chilly Saturday morning. NEXT Weather

There will still be a chill in the air on Sunday morning with lows in the upper 50s. Highs will be comfortable in the low to mid-70s with a mix of sun and clouds.

It will be warmer on Monday as the kids head back to school after the holiday break. Lows will be a little above normal in the mid-60s and highs will climb to around 80 degrees with a southwest breeze.

The second cold front will move in and lows will tumble to the upper 50s by Tuesday morning. Highs will be near 70 degrees on Tuesday afternoon.

Wednesday morning will be the coldest start with lows forecast to drop to the upper 40s inland and low 50s. Highs will stay cool in the upper 60s.