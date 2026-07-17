South Florida city prepares for surge of visitors amid World Cup final matches over the weekend

CBS News Miami

With the World Cup final match set for Sunday, downtown Hollywood is bracing for a surge of visitors as local businesses look to capitalize on the ongoing soccer fever.

"We are getting reservations already, and I think this is going to be really fun and really crowded," said Juan Sierra, owner of Orale Mexican Restaurant.

Sierra's establishment has been busy since last month, when a block party on Hollywood Boulevard drew 30,000 people. He noted that the influx of international soccer fans has provided a significant boost during a month that is typically slow for the area.

"It's been really good because it brought a lot of people over here to downtown Hollywood," Sierra said. "Usually, the month of June is a slow month for us, but this time we felt that there were fans from all over the world coming to the games."

Other businesses, such as Mickey Byrne's Irish Pub, are also reporting record-breaking traffic. Mark Rowe, the pub's owner and president of the Downtown Business Association, said the event has revitalized the area.

"World Cup has been crazy; it's been probably the best month we've had since we opened in 2008," Rowe said. "It's been fantastic."

For years, city officials have worked to promote downtown Hollywood as an entertainment destination, and Rowe believes the surge in activity surrounding the World Cup is helping that effort.

"It kind of reintroduces downtown to the new residents that might not have been aware that you have a really vibrant downtown that is really conducive to block parties and to fun," Rowe said.

To accommodate the expected crowds, the city will close Hollywood Boulevard between Young Circle and Dixie Highway beginning at 4 a.m. Sunday. Officials said there will be a heavy police presence throughout the day, with more than 100 officers deployed to the street.