South Florida celebrates America's birthday with parades, fireworks

MIAMI - Revelers from across South Florida braved the heat, humidity and heavy rain to take part in Fourth of July activities on Tuesday, celebrating the nation's founding with parades, fireworks, performances and even a Key Lime eating contest.

During the day, there were parades in several cities and in the evening, fireworks illuminated the South Florida skies.

"Obviously there's a lot going on in the world but it's just awesome to celebrate a day of independence for everybody- not just myself," said Pete Tatera.

In Fort Lauderdale, the July 4th Spectacular kicked off at noon with the beach as the backdrop, There were events for the kids, musical performances and headliner Flo Rida got a key to the city.

All of it, providing an economic boost for local businesses.

"It means more beds at hotels, our restauranteurs are getting more people at their tables," said Arlene Borenstein, with the City of Fort Lauderdale.

In Miami, celebrations took place at Bayfront Park.

"It means freedom. I've been in America for a year, I feel the most freedom for us in the world," said Camila Oropesa.

Back in Fort Lauderdale, more of the same - with police here preparing for large crowds.

Though there was plenty of fun, the true essence of Independence Day, is top of mind.

"The main thing is just appreciating who we have serving for us and what they do for this country," said Tatera.

In Fort Lauderdale and in Miami, an abundance of police were staged to help direct traffic and help with crowds.

But all disruptions to your routine will be cleared up later tonight and in time for that morning commute.