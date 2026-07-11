South Florida businesses report economic boom, as FIFA officials estimate a billion dollar economic impact

As ticket prices for the FIFA tournament soar into the thousands, local businesses in South Florida are reporting a significant economic windfall. FIFA officials estimate the games played in the region could generate a $1.3 billion economic impact.

Fans have flocked to Miami Gardens throughout the week, leading to record crowds at local establishments. One restaurant owner reported sales are up approximately 15 percent, noting an unprecedented line out the door on a Saturday afternoon—a rarity even for stadium event days.

"It's been a long week and expensive week," said fan Will Bullen, who traveled to Miami for the matches.

While the increased foot traffic has been a boon for local "mom-and-pop" shops, some business owners say the pace is difficult to maintain. The restaurateur, reflecting on the marathon week of events, expressed exhaustion, stating he likely wouldn't attempt such a stretch of operations again.

For fans, the cost of entry remains steep. Resale tickets were spotted at around $2,000 just hours before kickoff.

Patrick Thoresen, another attendee, acknowledged the high admission price but remained optimistic about the experience. Regardless of the match outcome, Thoresen noted that the local business community stands to gain.

"So many people come in for these games," Thoresen said. "People need to eat, people need to drink. It's good business for everybody."