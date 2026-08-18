South Florida non-profit uses mobile clinic and advocacy to fight maternal health disparities in the community

A South Florida non-profit is working to improve maternal health outcomes by bringing midwifery and pregnancy support directly into the community through a mobile clinic, with plans to open a permanent birth center in 2027.

The Southern Birth Justice Network operates the "Birth Justice Bus," a mobile clinic staffed by midwives, doulas, and a community care coordinator. Most services offered through the mobile unit are provided at a low cost or for free.

"Our mission is to build the movement for birth justice, and we do that by providing care, by building the workforce of birth workers, and through advocacy, storytelling, and community organizing," said Jamarah Amani, the network's executive director.

Amani emphasized that the work is critical to addressing health disparities, citing data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that indicates 80% to 90% of maternal deaths are preventable.

Midwife Melanie Corrales said the organization's care model prioritizes a holistic approach to patient health.

"We focus more on the whole person, and not just fixing the problem," Corrales said. "They come to us, and we're looking at other aspects of their life to treat what's going on or help where we can".

For patients like Alexia Etheridge, who is in her second trimester with her third child, the approach has proven impactful.

"Trying to find the words to express my gratitude for not only the life of Jamarah, but for her just to be able to walk in her purpose," Etheridge said. "She's a blessing; she's truly a blessing".

Amani stated that the ultimate goal of the network is to provide "wrap-around care" for pregnant and postpartum individuals.