Some water customers in Broward and Hollywood asked to reduce water use after pipe failure

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. -- Officials in Hollywood on Friday asked a segment of its customers to reduce their use of water following the rupture of a pipe serving a wastewater treatment facility earlier this week.

Customers of the Southern Regional Wastewater Plant in Hollywood, Pembroke Pines, Dania Beach, Hallandale Beach, Miramar, Pembroke Park and southern Broward County were being asked to limit water consumption as much as possible to help reduce backups and pressure on the system, officials said in a written statement.

Hollywood water main break CBS News Miami

The failure of the pipe serving the Southern Regional Wastewater treatment plant that is operated by the city of Hollywood serves six cities and portions of Broward County.

The 48-inch pipe failure on Tuesday sent a discharge of effluent in and around the treatment plant grounds, Eco Golf Course, and West Lake, according to city officials.

Hollywood residents woke up to find water flooding the streets south of Sheridan and crews shut down a northbound section of A1A while repairs were made.

King tides and the high tide made it more difficult for crews who had to clear water from underneath the street to get to the broken main.

The Department of Public Utilities has begun repair work and has notified the appropriate regulatory agencies, including Florida State Warning Point, Florida Department of Environmental Protection, and Broward County.

City officials said the drinking water supply and those with onsite septic systems are unaffected.

The city also, as a precautionary measure, urged people to avoid swimming, fishing, or using the waters in the immediate area of the Wastewater Treatment Plant, including West Lake, the Eco Golf Course, surrounding canals, and the Intracoastal Waterway until further notice.