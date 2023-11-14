Water main break led to closure of N Ocean Drive near Sheridan Street in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD - A water main break has led to a closure of the northbound lanes of N Ocean Drive near Sheridan Street in Hollin Hollywood.

The closure runs from New Mexico Street to Sheridan Street. The southbound lanes are open.

Residents of the area said at first they didn't know what was going on.

"My husband came out around 5 a.m. and noticed there was water in the street. He came in and got me to look at it. We thought maybe it was king tides or the rain from last night. I went back inside and turned the water on and noticed we didn't have any water pressure," said Erica Aberman.

There is no boil water order.

Crews are on-scene working to isolate the break and make the repairs. Drivers are asked to avoid the area until the problem is fixed.