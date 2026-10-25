How can social media clipping be used to influence the midterm elections?

In the era of social media, short clips posted online can often spark conversations and debates ahead of elections.

With the midterms just days away, we asked South Floridians for their thoughts on how social media clips impact voters.

"For kids like me, like I'm 19, so it plays a big part, I'm always on social media," Joshua Notre.

"The clips are all part of a larger plan and a larger idea on how to control the narrative around the election, whether it be a clip inflaming the left or the right," said Alex Mayka.

As the midterms inch closer, candidates are flooding timelines, and voters are inundated with political rhetoric.

"The more you watch of a certain thing, the more the algorithms will give you that certain thing. So, we have to be careful not to go into silos, so that's why people need to use their judgment," said Sean Foreman, a political science professor at Barry University.

Foreman says it's extremely important for voters to exercise discernment when consuming information about political candidates via social media clips.

"In our world today, people don't want to read long stories, they don't want to read short stories, they want to see a video, they want to see it quick. But when you have snippets of videos, of course, it can take people's quotes out of context," said Foreman.

According to a recent poll by Sprout Social, a social media management and intelligence platform, 55% of respondents and 79% of Gen Z users say social media impacts how they vote.

Voters CBS News Miami spoke to say they plan to do more research beyond social media before they cast their ballot.

"Politics impacts how we go on our day-to-day, so I might as well do more research," said Nortre.

Foreman recommends that voters get their information about candidates from multiple sources to gain a more well-rounded view.

Early voting is underway now through Nov. 1 in South Florida.