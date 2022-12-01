Small business owners look forward to year 2 of Formula 1 in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS - Over 240 thousand people attended the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Miami Gardens last year and the excitement continues, as we head into year two.

The event was not only amazing for spectators but for area small business owners, who are expecting another huge boost in profits.

On Thursday, minority small business owners from Miami Gardens got together for a second year at Hard Rock Stadium to help them better prepare for the upcoming event.

Business owners like Shawn Flowers and Danielle Perry with Reggae Beets were in attendance.

They tell CBS4 the boost to their business was more than anticipated.

Perry, co-owner of reggae beets, said "It was just so great. So great to be able to put our business out there and show them that we can be a part of Formula 1. I know it's international and we are international, being Jamaican. So, it was just great to combine that."

Flowers, who is also a co-owner, said "The funds that came in were a blessing. It helped us make upgrades and get a more smooth operation."

Last year, the event brought in a $350 million boost to the economy.

At the summit, business owners were made aware of changes to the layout that they can expect.

The president of Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix, Tyler Epp says Miami Gardens businesses are their priority.

"Our focus is really on Miami Gardens and the people within this community. They are the first ones we are going to go to and the first ones we are going to talk to. We have a full community outreach team here ready to take the calls ready to have the conversations," Epp said.

Epp adds that changes of course will be made to make sure this next year is an even smoother ride.

"We learned so much. This was a business and a building full of people who are used to doing full-scale large events. This one was different. It was unique. We had some challenges that we overcame for the most part we were very proud of the team."

Other small businesses like Drinks on Me 305, say there were a lot of learning lessons from year one.

Owner Chaz Fenderson says changes will be made going into next year, but overall, the sales were great.

"The winner of the race was probably jumping and so was my team. We were like omg we did it! It was the biggest event that we did thus far in the five years that I've been in business so I really didn't know what to expect but super excited. Took a deep breath walking in and just hoped that the crowd would like what we had to offer," said Fenderson.

The president of Formula 1 added that if you so want to get involved and have your small business present, contact them and the deadline they recommend is by February 1st.

Formula 1 Miami will be back at Hard Rock Stadium from May 4 to May 7th.

