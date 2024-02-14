Six years after Parkland, has security changed on Broward school campuses?

FORT LAUDERDALE - As South Florida marks six years since a gunman killed 17 students and staff at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, CBS News Miami is examining how security has changed on Broward school campuses.

CBS News Miami reporter Joan Murray spent time with Broward Schools Superintendent Dr. Peter Licata and Security Chief Jaime Alberti at Fort Lauderdale High School to review what safety measures are in place to keep children safe.

A Fort Lauderdale police unit was parked in front of the school. "This means every school has an armed guard or SRO on campus partnering with our municipalities," said Alberti.

In addition, he says there are dozens of other security personnel that have been hired at schools district-wide.

Getting close to the building Licata points out that safety has to be a joint effort.

"Weapons aren't in the school - they are brought in from outside. We need parents and the community to do their part to keep these weapons off campus," he says.

Security is a layered approach.

All schools have gone to 'single point entry' to make it more difficult for intruders to get on campus.

Visitors must present identification to get in a school building and then must present I.D. again at the front desk.

"Remember everyone had a radio and under the law anyone can call for a lockdown," says Licata.

Throughout the buildings and hallways, there are numerous cameras that are monitored by the district and the Broward Sheriff's Office.

Even with all that, weapons and ammo are still getting on campuses.

In January a student at Stranahan High in Fort Lauderdale is accused of bringing a loaded gun to school and two teenagers were arrested at Deerfield Beach High after loaded guns were found in a car.

The superintendent said an alert security guard saw the car running in the parking lot of Deerfield Beach high and that led to a lockdown and arrests.

One of the students arrested was at the top of his class. Licata conceded the talented teenager has put his future at risk and at Stranahan, Licata says it was another student tipping staff that led to the outcome.

Still metal detectors are in the works.

"There will be a pilot program and eventually we will have them In every school," said Licata.

In every school, classroom doors lock automatically and doors are being fortified in new construction

Plans are to cover the rectangular glass on classroom doors since the Parkland shooter took aim at students through the rectangular window pane.

Phone apps are working too. The 'safer watch' panic system is in effect at schools.

By downloading the app on your phone and pressing a button, you immediately alert emergency responders if there's an incident.

Those threat-reporting apps are working according to Parkland dad Tony Montalto.

He says working with federal officials evidence shows "students are the number one source of leaks."

Six years after losing his daughter Gina in the MSD massacre.

Montalto told us the biggest threat to safety is complacency. "Propping doors, gates not locked. Remaining vigilant. Little things can mean the difference between life and death," he says.

After the tragedy, Montalto and other parents fought to change Florida laws and he says those changes did make schools safer throughout Florida.

But there are efforts underway in the legislature now to reverse the 'long gun' and rifle purchase age back.

We asked gun reform activists Patricia and Manny Oliver, who lost their son Joaquin in the MSD massacre, about that. "It's frustrating. We are going backwards," said Patricia Oliver.

"What's the purpose? Why is that gonna be better? This is Florida let's not forget that," said Manny Oliver.