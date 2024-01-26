Loaded gun prompts lockdown of Stranahan High School in Fort Lauderdale

MIAMI - A Stranahan High School student is in custody Friday afternoon after police found a loaded gun in his possession.

Fort Lauderdale police were notified by school security at around 2 p.m., following a report that a student had a gun on campus.

Loaded gun prompts lockdown of Stranahan High School CBS News Miami

The school was subsequently placed on lockdown while officers responded and began to search the school.

The student in question was located and a loaded gun was recovered.

Police said the student is in police custody and criminal charges are pending.

No word on what the student was doing with a loaded gun at the school.

Authorities said dismissal from the school was expected to resume as normal.

The school is located in the 1800 block of SW 5th Place in Fort Lauderdale.

Police are currently investigating this incident.