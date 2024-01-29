2 students detained after BSO deputies find drugs, loaded weapons at Broward school

MIAMI - Two Deerfield Beach High School students were detained Monday afternoon after police found drugs and loaded weapons inside a parked vehicle at the school.

The school, located at 910 Buck Pride Way, was placed on lockdown while police conducted their investigation.

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies said they found the firearms, several loaded magazines and illegal narcotics on campus shortly after 2 p.m.

Images from Chopper 4 showed police inspecting a white sedan in the school parking lot.

Broward Public County Schools said the lockdown was prompted by a "trespasser on campus."

BSO continues to investigate.

The names of the students who were detained have not been released.

The lockdown was lifted and the all-clear given at 3:10 p.m.

Deputies said there were no known threats to the school.