Six migrants taken into custody at Haulover marina

MIAMI - There was a large police presence in the area of the Haulover Marina after several migrants made it to shore in a boat.

U.S. Border Patrol Chief Agent Walter Slosar posed on Twitter that patrol agents and local law enforcement took six migrants of mixed nationalities into custody after a "smuggling event." Three were from China, two were from the Dominican Republic, and one was from Haiti.

Agents and law enforcement spread out across the marina and surrounding area looking for more migrants who may have made the trip. Using flashlights they checked out the empty boats in the marina and vehicles that were parked in the lot.