Shooting during brawl in downtown Orlando wounds seven

By Associated Press

AP

ORLANDO - Seven people were injured early Sunday after a person began shooting a handgun into a crowd during a large brawl in downtown Orlando.

Orlando Police Chief Eric D. Smith said the shooting occurred during a fight that started around 2:22 a.m. near Wall Street Plaza and South Orange Avenue.

All seven victims were hospitalized in stable condition.

Smith said authorities do not yet have a suspect in the shooting. An investigation is ongoing. 

First published on August 1, 2022 / 8:22 AM

© 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

