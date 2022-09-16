Sheriff's detectives looking for 'person of interest' in robbery at North Lauderdale supermarket

FORT LAUDERDALE - A person of interest has been identified in a North Lauderdale strong-arm robbery investigation.

Man wanted for a strong arm robbery at a supermarket in Broward. Broward Sheriff's Office

The robbery happened Tuesday, August 23rd, just after 4 p.m. Surveillance cameras captured a man punching a woman and stealing her necklace as she walked into a grocery store in the 800 block of W McNab Road.

Broward Sheriff's investigators said security video also showed the man in a light-colored Nissan when it drove into the parking lot. They said he then got out of the car and attacked the woman who was walking into the store with her three children.

Detectives later found the Nissan and learned that 20-year-old Lamya Marie Fuller had taken the car from a relative one day prior to the robbery. Fuller is the last known person to have driven the vehicle, which is why investigators want to speak with her. Detectives say Fuller also goes by the name of Alexa Garter and is known to stay at different motels.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts or on the man who committed the robbery is urged to call the sheriff's office at (954) 321-5018. They can also call Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS (8477) or leave a tip online at browardcrimestoppers.org.