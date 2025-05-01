SharkNinja recalls 1.8 million pressure cookers due to reports of second- and third-degree burns

SharkNinja is recalling 1.8 million pressure cookers due to 106 reports of burn injuries that have sparked more than two dozen lawsuits against the company, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said Thursday.

About 50 of the reports cited second- or third-degree burns to consumers' faces or bodies, the statement said. Third-degree burns, the most serious burn level, destroy the epidermis and dermis, or the outer and middle layers of skin, and can also damage a person's bones, muscles and tendons, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine.

The pressure cooker's lid can be opened while in use, allowing hot contents to escape, posing a burn risk to consumers, the recall notice said.

Which pressure cooker is under recall?

The recall covers the SharkNinja Foodi OP300 Series Multi-Function Pressure Cooker. The company is recalling 1.85 million of the devices in the U.S., as well as about 184,000 sold in Canada.

The cookers, which can also air fry, were sold in black and have a 6.5-quarter capacity.

The following model numbers are part of the recall:

OP300

OP301

OP301A

OP302

OP302BRN

OP302HCN

OP302HAQ

OP302HW

OP302HB

OP305

OP305CO

OP350CO

The model numbers are printed on a label on the side of the cooker.

Also included in the recall are OP300 series replacement pressure cooker lids purchased as an extra part, the statement said.

Where was the SharkNinja device sold?

The device, made by by Needham, Massachusetts-based SharkNinja, was sold at Walmart, Costco, Sam's Club, Amazon and Target stores across the U.S.

The pressure cooker was also available online at www.Ninjakitchen.com, www.walmart.com, www.costco.com, www.samsclub.com, www.amazon.com and www.target.com.

The device was sold from January 2019 through March 2025 and cost about $200.

What should consumers do?

People who own the devices should immediately stop using them and contact SharkNinja for a free replacement lid, the CPSC said.

"Consumers can continue to use the product's air frying and other functions," the recall notice added.

Owners of the devices can contact SharkNinja at 888-370-1733 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. EST, Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST on Saturday.

They can also email the company at sharkninja@rqa-inc.com, or visit its website at https://www.rqa-inc.com/client/SharkNinja/ or www.ninjakitchen.com and click on "Recalls" under "Support" at the top of the page.