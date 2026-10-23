Self-proclaimed "witch doctor" sentenced to life in prison for 2020 murder of young mother in Broward

A Florida judge sentenced a self-proclaimed witch doctor to life in state prison without parole on Friday for the 2020 murder of a young mother in Broward, whose body has never been found.

Shannon Ryan showed no reaction as Judge Michael Usan delivered the sentence. Defense attorneys had requested a sentence of just over 22 years. Ryan was convicted by a jury last month.

Because Leila Cavett's body was never located, the conviction was based on circumstantial evidence and video footage. Investigators said Cavett was last seen with Ryan, contradicting his claims that she left with several men.

During emotional victim impact statements, Cavett's family appealed directly to Ryan in court.

"My sister was more than a victim; she was a daughter, a sister, and most importantly, a mother," said her sister, Gina Cavett.

Her brother, Curtis Cavett Jr., demanded answers regarding her whereabouts. "I want the truth. I want to know what you did to my sister. I want to know where she is," he said.

Family members urged Ryan to reveal where Cavett's remains are located so she can receive a proper burial.

"Although this may seem like the close to Leila's story, my prayer and hope is that God will continue to work on Shannon Ryan's heart and that he will find it within himself to tell us where my sister is," a family member said in court. "She deserved to be put to rest in a dignified manner."

When Cavett disappeared in 2020, her then-2-year-old son, Camdyn, was found wandering alone on the streets of Miramar. Now 8 years old, the boy submitted a statement that was read in court by a victim advocate.

"I don't remember much about my mom because I was so little," the boy's statement read. "I wish she was here so we could go to Dollywood and go ride dirt bikes together and eat sushi."

When Judge Usan offered Ryan the opportunity to speak before sentencing, he declined.

"Have you yourself made a decision whether you will provide a statement to the court? What did you decide?" Usan asked.

"I decided not to make a statement," Ryan replied.

Despite the life sentence without parole, Ryan plans to appeal the conviction. He has 30 days to file his motion.