Several cities readying for days of windy, wet weather

By Jacqueline Quynh, Ted Scouten

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - Several communities are preparing for a windy and wet next couple of days.

A Flood Watch is in effect through Thursday evening as scattered showers will be sweeping in on the breeze. The rainfall is expected to continue through Saturday night.

By Sunday, coastal Broward could see four to eight inches of rain. In Hollywood, some pumps are already running, like on flood prone N. 14th Ave. The pumps are clearing out space in storm drains.

There is a Wind Advisory through 7 a.m. Sunday for Miami-Dade and Broward. 

Not wanting a repeat of what happened earlier this year when the gusty winds and surge sent water and sand up onto the Hollywood Broadwalk, the city has deployed Tiger Dams on the central beach area. Tiger Dams are 50-foot-long tubes that are filled up with water to create a reusable flood barrier. They are working.

In Melrose Manors in Fort Lauderdale, residents experience flooding often. Reside Rodney Young figures it could happen again in the next few days.

"Things are going to be flooded again. Every time it rain comes like it's been coming, consistent coming, it's going to flood," Young said.

In Miami, there are 13 pumps activated and they've brought in nine more to help out in low lying areas that experience flooding. 

First published on December 14, 2023 / 9:40 AM EST

