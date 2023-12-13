Hollywood getting ready for the wet and windy days ahead

HOLLYWOOD - Days of rain are in the forecast and Hollywood is getting ready for a couple of wet and windy days..

A Flood Watch is in effect through Thursday evening as heavy downpours will be possible with the potential for localized flooding. There is a moderate threat of excessive rainfall on Wednesday. The rainfall is expected to continue through Saturday night.

By Sunday, coastal Broward could see four to eight inches of rain.

A Wind Advisory is in effect through Thursday morning for coastal Broward and coastal Miami-Dade due to sustained northeast winds of 25 miles per hour with gusts as high as 40 miles per hour.

A High Surf Advisory is also in effect for Broward with dangerous waves expected in the surf zone. Minor coastal flooding will be possible due to a combination of heavy surf action and strong onshore winds.

Not wanting a repeat of what happened earlier this year when the gusty winds and surge sent water and sand up onto the Hollywood Broadwalk, the city began deploying Tiger Dams on the central beach area on Tuesday. Tiger Dams are 50-foot-long tubes that are filled up with water to create a reusable flood barrier. On Wednesday, three more Tiger Dam water barriers.

Also, Hollywood Fire Rescue got their high water vehicles ready just in case they were needed.

"We do this ahead of all weather events that come in. We just try to stay on top of everything and try to be prepared," said Hollywood Fire Rescue Lt. David Guernsey. "It's really to make sure that all the residents are safe and, you know, if they do call 911 we are able to respond.

Hollywood, along with Fort Lauderdale, is also checking its pumps and storm sewers to make sure drain covers are not covered so the water will have someplace to go.