South Florida in for another day of blustery winds, scattered showers

MIAMI - The CBS News Miami Next Weather Team has issued another Next Weather Alert which continues through Saturday due to the windy weather and the potential for heavy rain and flooding.

On Thursday, scattered showers will be sweeping in on the breeze. A Flood Watch is in effect through Thursday evening for Broward and Miami-Dade. A Flood Watch is in effect from Friday morning through Sunday morning.

Wet couple of days NEXT Weather

A Wind Advisory is in effect through Saturday morning due to sustained winds out of the northeast at 25 to 35 miles per hour and gusts up to 45 miles per hour.

We have multiple coastal hazards due to the blustery onshore winds.

A Gale Warning is in effect through Saturday morning. There is a high risk of rip currents and high surf advisory. Coastal flooding will be possible.

The rain chance rises Friday with the potential for more widespread rain and heavy downpours. Highs will remain in the low to mid-70s through Saturday due to the clouds and rain around.

Wet weekend

The rain chance will be highest on Saturday due to a low pressure system in the Gulf that will pump in deep tropical moisture. Numerous to widespread showers and storms will be possible with the potential for some severe weather. Sunday morning we'll wake up with some showers but as the day goes on the rain chance will decrease. It will still be breezy Sunday but we will likely enjoy drier conditions later in the day.

By early next week, we'll enjoy beautiful, cooler, and drier weather courtesy of a cold front. Lows dip down to the low 60s on Monday morning and highs will be in the low 70s. It will be chilly by Tuesday morning as lows fall to the mid-50s and highs remain in the low 70s. Wednesday morning will be even colder with lows dropping to the low 50s.