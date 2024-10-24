Seventh arrest made in yearslong fraud investigation at The Hammocks, prosecutors say

MIAMI — Miami-Dade County prosecutors have made a seventh arrest in their yearslong fraud investigation at The Hammocks.

Ivan Diez, 58, was arrested Thursday and is accused of billing $172,000 worth of work that was allegedly never done.

The Hammocks, a community in West Kendall, has over 18,000 residents, and prosecutors claimed corrupt homeowners association board members have been profiting off the residents while neglecting upkeep.

Homeowner Ana Danton, who has been working for change, told CBS News Miami that the community where she has lived for 30 years is finally turning the corner.

"We are celebrating all the communities that have the opportunity to get rid of what's wrong," she said.

What's wrong at The Hammocks is an alleged complex web of corruption, stolen money, intimidation and coverup, according to prosecutors.

"It is alleged, for instance, he billed for hurricane cleanup," said Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez-Rundle. "There was no hurricane."

Six others were arrested between 2022 and 2023. Two of them — former treasurer Myriam Rodgers and former HOA vice president Monica Ghilardi — also pleaded guilty to taking part in the scheme and are cooperating with prosecutors.

"We cannot allow these bad actors to not be held accountable for their actions," said Miami-Dade County Commissioner Roberto Gonzalez.

He told CBS News Miami that local and state HOA reforms are working as some boards are being forced to be held accountable and Miami-Dade Police have someone assigned to investigate HOA fraud.

"We are helping associations not only cast ballots but to get on their own homeowners association's [ballot]," Gonzalez said.

New people are now in charge at The Hammocks and Danton told CBS News Miami that millions have been returned because of the criminal probe.

"We need to use the money to get it back to what it used to be," she said.

And, the homeowners who fought so hard to reclaim their communities have seen their monthly dues cut drastically.

"We have a lot of retired people who live on a fixed income and it's a big help for the people who live here," one resident told CBS News Miami.

Diaz has yet to have a bond hearing and prosecutors said the investigation is still ongoing, with more arrests coming.