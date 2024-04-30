Security increased at Miami Gardens school where fight led to several people shot

Security increased at Miami Gardens schools where fight led to several people shot

Security increased at Miami Gardens schools where fight led to several people shot

Security increased at Miami Gardens schools where fight led to several people shot

MIAMI - New Ring camera video shows the moments cars came speeding down 197th Street in Miami Gardens Monday, just minutes before Miami Gardens Police say gunshots were fired.

Anthony Rumph has lived in the neighborhood for 27 years, but he's never seen a crime scene like the one on Monday. A relative to one of the victims told him what happened.

"He said it was three vehicles that pulled up and two people jumped out shooting. Next thing you know they was gone and everybody was laid out there," he said.

That relative says his niece was jumped, followed home, and then shot.

Tuesday, at Miami Norland Senior High School, students say the administration addressed the fight.

"The principal was saying we should stop fighting but come to the principal and all the administrators," said one student.

That message seemed to land for students. "The violence is going way too far nowadays because people don't fight no more, they just pulling out guns, and switchers and stuff," said Junior Billy Stanford.

Miami Norland Senior High School, Norland Middle School, and Norwood Elementary were on lockdown for about an hour on Monday after the shooting took place.

Miami-Dade Public Schools says they did increase police presence at the three area schools that were placed on lockdown Monday. Parents took notice.