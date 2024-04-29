4 injured, including 2 minors in Miami Gardens shooting

MIAMI - Miami Gardens police are investigating a shooting resulting in 4 people hurt on Monday afternoon.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said they responded to a call at a house located in the 1400 block of NW 197 Street about 4 people shot, including 2 minors.

Three of those people were transported to local hospitals and the fourth refused treatment.

Images from Chopper 4 showed heavy police presence and at least 3 fire rescue trucks at the scene.

This developing story will be updated as soon as more details become available.