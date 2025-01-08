Security stepped up for Capital One Orange Bowl pep rally, game

MIAMI - Security is being stepped up for the Capital One Orange Bowl. With a couple of big events in the next two days, including Wednesday's pep rally on Lincoln Road in Miami Beach, local police departments are working to make sure everyone stays safe.

They said there will be more law enforcement on the ground, some undercover, and they will use technology, including drones, to keep an eye out for any threats. They will monitor about 1,000 surveillance cameras and use other tactical responses as needed.

The increased security measures are being deployed in light of the attack in New Orleans where 14 people died when a pickup rammed into a crowd of revelers.

"We had a robust security plan already planned for the Orange Bowl to start with, but after having seen what occurred, we went ahead and revisited those plans," said Miami-Dade Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz.

Cordero-Stutz said keeping everyone safe takes more than just law enforcement, it requires the community's help too.

"We need to look at that. Are we training our deputies correctly? Are we educating our community so that if they perceive something that looks unusual that they are our eyes and ears? If you see something say something, if you know something say something."

With permanent barriers in place, Lincoln Road is one of South Florida's most popular hangouts.

"You will see a robust police staffing during that pep rally, not only inside of the perimeter but there will be an outer perimeter as well to ensure that no one can really get through the barriers," said Miami Beach police Officer Christopher Best.

The pep rally starts at 5:30 p.m.

The Orange Bowl, at Hard Rock Stadium on Thursday, is expected to bring in more than 72,000 people. Kick off is at 7:30 p.m.

For those going to the game, a prepaid parking pass is required to park at Hard Rock Stadium. There will be no parking for purchase at Hard Rock Stadium on the day of the game. Fans should expect to go through multiple security checks prior to entering the stadium. Those without game tickets are not allowed on the Hard Rock Stadium property on game day.

All purses or bags that exceed 12" x 6" x 12" are not allowed. Clear plastic bags that do not exceed 12" x 6" x 12" are allowed.

Law enforcement has said that they update their security plan as needed but as of now they haven't seen any credible threats.