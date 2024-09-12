Search on for missing 14-year-old girl in Broward

MIAMI - The Broward Sheriff's Office needs the public's help in locating 14-year-old Angelina Bruno.

Bruno was last seen at approximately 8:45 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 9, around the 4700 block of Southwest 12th Court in unincorporated near Fort Lauderdale, investigators said.

Bruno was wearing a long-sleeved pink shirt and khaki pants at the time of her disappearance.

The teen is 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs about 120 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact 954-321-4274 or 954-764-HELP (4357).