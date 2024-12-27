Scattered showers in South Florida will intensify heading into final 2024 weekend

MIAMI - Scattered showers are moving across parts of South Florida on Friday morning.

It is a milder start with low to mid 70s. Highs climb to the upper 70s and low 80s in the afternoon under mostly cloudy skies. The breeze will build out of the east and carry in passing showers throughout the day.

Today's high temperatures in South Florida. CBS News Miami

There is a dangerous high risk of rip currents along the Atlantic beaches due to a strong onshore flow. Small crafts should exercise caution over the Atlantic waters but there are no alerts or advisories for boaters over the Keys waters.

Chance of rain in South Florida for the last weekend of 2024

The chance of rain is rising as we head into the final weekend of 2024. Scattered showers and isolated storms will be possible Saturday. The chance of rain is even higher on Sunday with the potential for more showers, storms and some heavy downpours. We stay warm and humid with highs near 80 degrees.

Early to middle of next week will be drier with low rain chances. We'll enjoy slightly cooler lows in the upper 60s and highs in the low 80s through New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

It will be cooler by next Thursday with highs in the mid 70s.