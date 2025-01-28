Scammers target South Florida owners of missing pets

DANIA BEACH - Pet owners searching for their lost animals are warning others about scammers posing as the Humane Society of Broward County, using its name and phone number to trick victims out of money.

"It's heartbreaking," said Cheri Wachter, Vice President of Marketing for the Humane Society. "It's just sad that people want to prey on those trying to reunite with their four-legged family members."

At least seven people have reported the scam, Wachter told CBS News Miami.

The scammers spoof the Humane Society's phone number and call pet owners who have posted missing pet flyers online, claiming their animal has been found and needs urgent medical care.



A desperate search turns costly

Yedier Leon, whose dog Cachita has been missing since last Thursday, was willing to do whatever it took to get her back.

"When they called me, I was willing to pay the money," Leon said. "I just wanted to see my dog. I wanted to make sure my dog was alive."

After posting missing pet flyers on social media and around Broward County, Leon received a call that appeared to come from the Humane Society. The callers claimed Cachita had been hit by a car and brought in for emergency care.

"One of them acted like a nurse, the other like a vet," Leon said. "They told me the dog needed urgent surgery and that if I was going to pay, I had 20 minutes to decide."

When Leon started asking questions, the scammers hung up. He went to the Humane Society in person, where he learned it was all a scam.



Victims urged to report scammers

Another pet owner, a woman searching for her missing cat, lost $2,000 to the scammers after receiving a similar call. She reported the fraud to police but did not want to be identified.

Wachter emphasized that the Humane Society never requests money over the phone. Anyone who receives a suspicious call should visit the shelter directly and report the incident to law enforcement.