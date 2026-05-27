Crash closes southbound lanes of Sawgrass Expressway in Broward

Several lanes were closed on the Sawgrass Expressway early Wednesday morning after a crash in Coral Springs.

Officials said all southbound lanes on the Sawgrass Expressway were closed at Sample Road.

In addition, two northbound lanes were also closed in the area.

The morning commute is expected to be heavily impacted because of the crash and closure, and drivers should avoid the area if possible.

Two major roads that connect drivers to the Sawgrass Expressway are impacted as well.

"You can't get on at Sample, you also can't get on at Atlantic," CBS News Miami's Austin Carter said.

Carter said that Commercial would be the first option for the Sawgrass Expressway, but traffic is expected to be heavy in the area.

"I think a lot of folks are going to be using that first alternate," Carter said. "You should just head south on Nob Hill. Take Sunrise over to the Sawgrass if you can. You can also just stay on Nob Hill if you're headed to I-595 (Wednesday) morning."

It's unknown how long the Sawgrass Express would be closed in the area, or if any injuries were reported.

No other information was released.