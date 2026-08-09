Savannah man arrested in Florida Keys after alleged $22K law enforcement scam, Monroe police say

A Savannah man was arrested in the Florida Keys after Investigators said he was invovled in a law enforcement impersonation scam that cost a Marathon resident more than $22,000.

Thomas Kelly Pullen, 20, was arrested Aug.7 and charged with grand theft, organized scheme to defraud and impersonation of a law enforcement officer, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

The investigation began in May after the victim reported receiving multiple phone calls from people claiming to work for the Monroe County Sheriff's Office and Lee County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators said the callers falsely told the victim that he had missed jury duty and would need to pay money to avoid being arrested.

The victim eventually agreed to pay the $22,450 to an unkown man posing as an undercover law enforcement officer In the parking lot of a Marathon grocery store, according to the sheriff's office.

But the calls did not stop there. Later that same day, the victim received another call requesting an additional $31,500.

Investigators said that was when the victim became suspicious and contacted the actual Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives promptly launched an investigation, and the victim later identified Pullen as a suspect, according to the Sheriff's office.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said the investigation remains ongoing, and additional arrests or charges from the sheriff's office or other law enforcement agencies may be pending.