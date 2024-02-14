14-year-old Santa Rosa student accused of manufacturing firearms with 3D printer

Santa Rosa police chief reinstates department's gang crimes team Santa Rosa police chief reinstates department's gang crimes team 03:06

SANTA ROSA, Calif. – A 14-year-old student at a high school in Santa Rosa was arrested Wednesday on multiple gun charges for allegedly manufacturing firearms using a 3D printer, police said.

According to Santa Rosa police, Gang Crimes Team detectives served a search warrant at a home on Summer Creek Drive around 11 a.m., as part of an investigation. Detectives said they found the 3D printer, along with a lower receiver for a firearm and a partially completed firearm handle.

The search also yielded ammunition and gang paraphernalia, which largely consisted of drawings and handwritten items, according to police.

3D printer, gun and other items connected to the arrest of a 14-year-old Montgomery High School student in Santa Rosa on February 14, 2024. Santa Rosa Police Department

During the search, detectives learned that the 14-year-old was in class at Montgomery High School. The detectives responded to the campus and directed a teacher to discreetly remove him from class.

Police said the teen was taken into custody without incident and was taken to juvenile hall. He is facing charges of possession of an unserialized firearm, being a minor in possession of a handgun and unlawful manufacture of a firearm, along with a gang enhancement.

According to officers, the student's locker was also searched. Detectives found additional gang paraphernalia, but no weapons were found in the locker or in the teen's possession when he was arrested.

Wednesday arrest was the latest in a long string of violent incidents involving teens in Santa Rosa and the school. In March 2023, a student at Montgomery High was fatally stabbed during a fight with two other students.

The incident led to the school's principal and assistant principal being placed on leave when two more students were arrested for bringing knives onto campus in the weeks that followed the incident.

In September 2023, two Montgomery High students who are brothers were arrested, after one of the brothers was suspected in a fight at a nearby middle school campus and the second brother was found to be in possession of an assault rifle.

Last month, police arrested a 14-year-old student at the school after she allegedly led a group assault on another 14-year-old girl in a campus restroom.

Also in January, 10 teens were arrested in the stabbing of a 41-year-old man who had been riding his bicycle near Bellevue Ranch Park. Police said he is expected to survive.

Earlier this month, a 16-year-old was arrested after he allegedly threatened a Montgomery High student on his way to school. Police said the suspect had brandished a knife and was apparently intoxicated.

The increased gang violence among youth in Santa Rosa led to the recent reinstatement of the police department's Gang Crimes Team.