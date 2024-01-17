14-year-old girl brutally assaulted in bathroom at Montgomery High School in Santa Rosa; fellow student arrested

Santa Rosa police arrested a student at Montgomery High School Tuesday after she allegedly led a group assault on a 14-year-old girl in a restroom.

Police were called at 1:20 p.m. to the school for a report of an assault. Four juvenile females allegedly jumped the victim after following her into a restroom.

Investigators said before the victim could leave, she was surrounded by the group and attacked by one of the students, also a 14-year-old girl.

The victim was punched excessively in her head and face and kicked in the head multiple times. The suspect also allegedly ripped large amounts of hair from the victim's head before stealing the victim's cellphone and leaving the bathroom.

Students reported the assault to school officials, who immediately responded and began tending to the victim and following the group of suspects as they fled campus toward Mayette Avenue. School officials were unable to detain the four suspects, who left the area before officers arrived.

The victim was taken by her parent to a hospital, where she was treated for her injuries and later released.

Police arrested the alleged primary aggressor at approximately 5:30 p.m. Tuesday after she returned to her home on Charles Street in Santa Rosa.

The suspect was booked into juvenile hall on suspicion of robbery and assault likely to cause great bodily injury.

Police said school officials are investigating the role the other three students played in the assault.

In March 2023, a student at Montgomery High School was stabbed to death during a fight with two other students. The incident led to the school's principal and assistant principal being placed on leave when two more students were arrested for bringing knives onto campus in the weeks that followed the incident.

In September 2023, two Montgomery High students who are brothers were arrested in connection with an off-campus fight and an assault rifle being brought to school.

In December 2023, the Santa Rosa City Schools District temporarily placed a police officer at each of its high schools because of an increase in violent fights on campuses.

Meanwhile, Santa Rosa police reported the number of juveniles arrested in possession of firearms soared 500% in 2023 and blamed gang activity for the spike in gun arrests.