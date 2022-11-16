Sandy Alcantara becomes first pitcher in Marlins' history to win Cy Young

MIAMI - Marlins' Sandy Alcantara on Wednesday was named the 2022 National League Cy Young Award winner, becoming the first pitcher in Marlins' franchise history to receive the honor.

The members of the Baseball Writers' Association of America selected Alcantara.

The 27-year-old right-hander finished a historic season, going 14-9 with a 2.28 ERA and 207 strikeouts in 228.2 innings, along with 6 complete games, a 0.98 WHIP, and a .212 opponents' batting average in 32 starts. He led Major League Baseball in innings pitched and complete games and led all NL pitchers with an 8.1 WAR (Baseball Reference). During Alcantara's entire life (born Sept. 1995) only two pitchers reached the same statistical totals since the 1996 season: Felix Hernandez, SEA (2010) and Pedro Martinez, MON (1997).

Alcantara is the third Dominican-born player to win a Cy Young award, joining Bartolo Colon (2005) and Pedro Martinez (1997, 1999, and 2000).