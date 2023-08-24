Watch CBS News
Local News

Sandwich chain Subway sold to Arby's owner

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS/AP

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

MIAMI Subway has sold itself to private equity firm Roark Capital, ending a six-month-long search for a buyer. 

Terms of the deal weren't disclosed. Earlier this week, The Wall Street Journal reported that Roark was offering around $9.6 billion for Subway, which is privately owned.

Subway CEO John Chidsey said the deal reflects Subway's long-term growth potential and the value of the brand. Subway plans to continue to modernize restaurants and expand internationally under Roark's ownership.

Subway, which has dual headquarters in Miami and Connecticut, was founded in 1965 and was still owned by its founding families. It's now one of the world's largest restaurant chains, with 37,000 outlets in more than 100 countries.

In the U.S., however, it has been losing market share in recent years to fast-growing rivals like Panera and Firehouse Subs, which feature more varied menus and newer stores. Subway has been trying to catch up. In 2021 it refreshed its menu and last year it announced a line of chef-developed sandwiches.

Roark is a private equity firm with $37 billion in assets under management. It specializes in franchised businesses and owns multiple restaurant chains, including Arby's, Dunkin',  Auntie Anne's, Sonic, and Buffalo Wild Wings.

CBS Miami Team
cbs4-new-logo-hi-res.png

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on August 24, 2023 / 11:35 AM

© 2023 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.